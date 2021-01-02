DeVault (DVT) Achieves Market Cap of $187,911.63

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $187,911.63 and $47.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005099 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001544 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004696 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.