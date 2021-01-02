Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

DTCWY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

