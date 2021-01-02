Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Dero has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $207,761.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,272,553 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

