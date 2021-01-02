DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 9.1%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $32.44. 1,170,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 160,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,758.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

