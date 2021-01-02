DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $32.44 on Friday. DermTech has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,758.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in DermTech by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in DermTech in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

