Datum (DAT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $615,368.11 and approximately $135,324.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00260371 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $610.19 or 0.01847687 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.