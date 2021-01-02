Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASTY traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.51. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $207.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.