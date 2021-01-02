Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.90.

DRI opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

