Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.15

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) (CVE:DMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 159649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Damara Gold Corp. (DMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It focuses on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp. in September 2014.

