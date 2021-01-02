Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,105 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.