Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

