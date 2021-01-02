Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $30,930,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 665,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $1,177,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 155,139 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $4,454,040.69. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,966,540 shares of company stock worth $62,911,569. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

