Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 845.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

