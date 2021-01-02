Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of MTS Systems worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $58.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

