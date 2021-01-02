Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $25,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,865,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,031,000 after acquiring an additional 451,773 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth about $15,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 280,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

