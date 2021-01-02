Critical Analysis: American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) vs. Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.33 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -8.40 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.66 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.64

American Electric Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Korea Electric Power and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Electric Power 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 0.16% 0.13% 0.05% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total of 671 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,672 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,440 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 864 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 326,329 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 125,067 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,641,891 units of support with a total line length of 504,402 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

