Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker Sells 861 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COST stock opened at $376.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.