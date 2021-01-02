CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $910.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11,650.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $924.28. 139,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,911. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $891.66 and its 200-day moving average is $825.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

