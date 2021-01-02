Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $18.50. Cosan shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 211,643 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cosan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is 76.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 3,026.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,962 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193,778 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

