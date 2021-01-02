Cornichon (CORN) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.13 million and $10,913.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00115234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00161327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00500144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018038 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

