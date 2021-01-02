Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.32. Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 151,580 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$164.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

