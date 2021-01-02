Conwest Associates (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Conwest Associates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

