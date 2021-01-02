Contrasting Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.35%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.39 $69.98 million $1.37 9.22

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 15.60% 24.90% 17.79%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Vasta Platform on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

