Contrasting NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Nutroganics (OTCMKTS:NUTTQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NETGEAR and Nutroganics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nutroganics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETGEAR presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given NETGEAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Nutroganics.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Nutroganics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 2.36% 4.38% 2.84% Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutroganics has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NETGEAR and Nutroganics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $998.76 million 1.23 $25.79 million $0.81 50.16 Nutroganics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Nutroganics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of NETGEAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nutroganics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Nutroganics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Nutroganics

Nutroganics, Inc. focuses on acquiring and operating revenue-generating businesses in the healthy lifestyle space, primarily the nutritional supplement, and natural and organic food industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Silverbow Honey Company, produces, packages, and sells honey products. It sells its products to food manufacturers and national grocery chains under the Silverbow brand and private label brands. Nutroganics, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland. On October 14, 2016, Nutroganics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

