Contrasting Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) & Rosetta Genomics (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ)

Rosetta Genomics (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A Intercept Pharmaceuticals -106.64% -1,973.10% -48.51%

Rosetta Genomics has a beta of 5.92, meaning that its share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 3.23 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -2.27

Rosetta Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rosetta Genomics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 16 8 0 2.33

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $63.87, indicating a potential upside of 158.58%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rosetta Genomics.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Rosetta Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests. It also provides UroVysion, a urine-based Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) assay that is intended for use in conjunction with and not in lieu of current standard diagnostic procedures, as an aid for initial diagnosis of bladder carcinoma in patients with hematuria and subsequent monitoring for tumor recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with bladder cancer; and ERG/PTEN, which are FISH-based prognostic tests in prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers ALK/ROS1 that are FISH-based predictive tests indicated for patients who are diagnosed with late stage lung cancer; and PCR gene mutation analysis for bladder, lung, colon, and melanoma patients. The company provides its diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists, and other specialists to facilitate them in serving their patients. It has a license agreement with Max Planck Innovation GmbH for the rights to its proprietary microRNAs for diagnostics and research purposes. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Meir Medical Center to develop a microRNA classifier relating to patients with non-small cell lung cancer considered for treatment with immuno oncology drugs. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

