Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDOR) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.94. 20,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 53,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

