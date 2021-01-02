Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.37

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.37 and traded as high as $115.00. Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 3,835 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £82.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.43.

In related news, insider J B. Annear purchased 5,000 shares of Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

