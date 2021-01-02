Comparing Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A G4S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Advanced Materials and G4S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67 G4S 0 4 4 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and G4S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.34 billion 0.86 $93.34 million $0.35 11.54 G4S $9.91 billion 0.54 -$116.20 million $1.09 15.85

Morgan Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G4S. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G4S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

G4S beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers. It also provides carbon brushes and brush holders, power slip rings, terminal blocks, diagnostic equipment, carbon current collection strips, shaft grounding brushes, and linear transfer systems; and semiconductor products, engineered coatings, zirconia products, ceramic injection molded products, ceramic cores, braze alloys, and the Haldenwanger range of ceramic tubes and rollers, as well as ceramic to metal assemblies, including brazed and metallized assemblies. The company serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and security and defence markets. It also operates in the United States, China, Germany, France, other Asian countries, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa, other European countries, other North America, and South America. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

