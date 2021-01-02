Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

