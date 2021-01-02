Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.47

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $38.58. Colfax shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 618,429 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.26.

Get Colfax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Shirley bought 10,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.