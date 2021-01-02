CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $632,914.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00300604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.01962771 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

