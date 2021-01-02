Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 950,848 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 214,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Code Chain New Continent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

