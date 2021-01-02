CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.25

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 210830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33.

About CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.