CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

