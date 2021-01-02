Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 470,174 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cloudera by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

