Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $197.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Research analysts expect that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

