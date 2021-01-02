CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIT. UBS Group lowered CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 736,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,517,000 after acquiring an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 147.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 590,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

