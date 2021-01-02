Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00164234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00509033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00270120 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018461 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.