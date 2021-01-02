Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

