ChatCoin Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $703,165.97 and approximately $197,987.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,459.92 or 0.99938348 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040311 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

