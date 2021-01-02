ChartEx Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $214,084.21 and approximately $22,164.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00123586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00540765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00148595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00047802 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

