Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 28.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Village Super Market by 80.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,782 shares of company stock worth $295,836. Insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.06 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

