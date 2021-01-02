Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,203 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGICA stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $409.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $42,930.00. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,267,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,390,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,905. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGICA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

