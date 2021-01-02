Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 479.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth $174,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.