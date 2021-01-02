Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 62.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYCN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.23. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Andreas Busch purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

