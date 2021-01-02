Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 53,876 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 363.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,433,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OYST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.