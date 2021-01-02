Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 52,044 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 307.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $886,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

HBB opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

