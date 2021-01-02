Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $417.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 6.80. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

