Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

