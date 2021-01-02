Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.50. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 29,862 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.