Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.50. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 29,862 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $108.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

